Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,799 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,799 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,592,710, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:15 IST
Malaysia reports 2,799 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,799 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,592,710, according to the health ministry. There are two new imported cases, with 2,797 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,809. The ministry reported 2,666 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,521,578.

There are 35,323 active cases in Malaysia, with 41 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022