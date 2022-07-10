Left Menu

Kabul residents complains of increased trash across city after Eid-al Adha

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:56 IST
Kabul residents on Sunday complained of increased trash across the city after Eid-al Adha. They said that some people threw the trash of the animals sacrificed in the feast in social areas instead of in the trash bins, reported Tolo News.

This comes after the Kabul municipality has provided specific areas for the feast sacrifice for Eid-al-Adha. "The people are responsible for this. Instead of throwing it in trash cans, they throw it on the side of the street," said Meer Alam, a resident of Kabul.

"This trash is harmful," said Mahmood, a resident of Kabul. Meanwhile, the Kabul municipality urged the residents to keep their environment clean, reported Tolo News.

"There are more 10 to 15 big trash cans, and they are being drained every 12 hours. The workers of Kabul municipality are in the area, and they are working day and night," said Niamatullah Barakzai, an official of the Kabul municipality. Meanwhile, health officials said that the increase of trash in social areas in hot weather causes severe health issues.

"Unfortunately, as part of the feast sacrifice, throwing out the remains of animals harms the environment, it causes pneumonia and skin diseases," said Ahmad Shikib Zaheer, a doctor. (ANI)

