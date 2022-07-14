Left Menu

Slovenian government introduces price cap on electricity

The Slovenian government on Thursday introduced a one-year cap on electricity prices for households and small businesses to ease the burden of rising energy prices on citizens.

ANI | Ljubljana | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:55 IST
Slovenian government introduces price cap on electricity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Ljubljana [Slovenia], July 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Slovenian government on Thursday introduced a one-year cap on electricity prices for households and small businesses to ease the burden of rising energy prices on citizens. Regulated prices will stay in place from September this year till the end of August 2023, Infrastructure Minister Bojan Kumer told a news conference after a regular government session.

He said the maximum price for a kilowatt-hour of electricity will be 0.118 euro, and the government will, from Sept.1, also reduce taxes on electricity. Thanks to these changes, Kumer said, an average household will pay 15 to 30 per cent less for electricity than at present. He added that suppliers will still be able to sell electricity at profit, although their margins will be smaller. Due to rising global energy prices, Slovenia's inflation soared to the highest level in more than 20 years, with year-on-year inflation measured by the harmonized consumer price index reaching 10.8 per cent in June, up from 8.7 per cent in May and 1.7 per cent in June 2021, the country's Statistical Office has reported.

Analysts fear that high inflation could curb economic growth in the country. The European Commission earlier on Thursday forecast Slovenia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 5.4 per cent this year, down from 8.1 per cent in 2021. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from Singapore; U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax COVID vaccine for adults and more

Health News Roundup: Enfamil maker Reckitt flies baby formula to U.S. from S...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022