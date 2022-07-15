Left Menu

Major terrorist base captured by national forces in northern Mozambique

The Mozambican defence and security forces have captured the Catupa base, one of the main bases used by the Islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, state news agency AIM reported on Friday.

ANI | Maputo | Updated: 15-07-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 21:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mozambique

Maputo [Mozambique], July 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Mozambican defence and security forces have captured the Catupa base, one of the main bases used by the Islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, state news agency AIM reported on Friday. The announcement was made by President Filipe Nyusi while speaking to reporters after chairing an extraordinary meeting of the Provincial Executive Council on Thursday night in Pemba, Cabo Delgado's capital city.

The AIM report said Catupa was regarded as the most important strategic stronghold of the terrorists, and it was the Mozambican forces that took Catupa, while their allies from Rwanda and the SADC Mission in Mozambique held the outskirts of the base. According to another report by the official Radio Mozambique, Nyusi said his government is committed to creating security conditions and basic services to ensure a safe return of the displaced people. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

