Left Menu

Namibian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Delhi for CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in the national capital on Sunday for the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:23 IST
Namibian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Delhi for CII-EXIM Bank Conclave
Namibian Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah arrived in the national capital on Sunday for the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. "Warm welcome to DPM & FM Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia in India. Her participation in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave and extensive engagements over the next few days will further deepen our relations with Namibia in all spheres," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The event is scheduled to take place between July 19-20 where both the countries, India and Africa will have the session on different topics under themes like "Building Financing Partnerships", "SERV Africa - Higher Education & Skill Development Partnership with Africa", Strengthening Value Chains in Agriculture & Food Processing Sector and many more. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and President of Confederation of Indian Industry Sanjiv Bajaj will also be present at the meeting.

The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website. In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership". "The upcoming edition will focus on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa," the website reads.

The two-day event will take place at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022