Pakistani PM airs grief as 19 wedding guests meet watery grave

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the 19 people who met watery grave after a boat carrying around 100 wedding guests capsized on Monday. "I am saddened by the loss of 19 precious lives in the boat capsizing accident in the Indus River near Rahim Yar Khan. We pray to God to grant the deceased a place in His mercy and grant patience to the affected families," he tweeted in Urdu.

At least 19 people -- all were women killed and several others were missing after the incident. Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan, informed that the people were returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident took place.

"Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers," he added, local media reported. At least 35 people were rescued by the locals, police told the media.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab issued an alert of heavy rains in the province from July 15 to 17 urging people to avoid going into the water. "Medium to high-level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division from July 15 to July 17," it had noted, adding that flash floods could also be reported in rivers and nullahs. (ANI)

