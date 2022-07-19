Several French towns record high temperatures amid heatwave

France recorded the highest-ever temperatures on Monday as the country continues to battle wildfires burning in its southwestern region of Gironde, CNN reported. According to the national meteorological service Meteo France, the town of Cazaux recorded 42.4 degrees Celsius (108.3 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest it has ever seen since its weather station first opened more than 100 years ago in 1921.

Several cities in France including Nantes and Brest have also seen their records updated by the heatwave on Monday. Nantes witnessed 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and Brest 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.7 degrees Fahrenheit), CNN citing Meteo France reported.

However, temperatures in the west are expected to be lower on Tuesday compared to Monday as the center of the heatwave moves toward the center and east of the country. Paris is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Britain's Network Rail advised people not to travel on Tuesday due to extreme heat. Spain suspends train services between Madrid and Galicia due to fire near tracks.

CNN quoting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported that more than 70,000 hectares have been destroyed in Spain because of fires this year. "70,000 hectares, to give you an idea is almost double of the last decade's average. So far this year we have had 11 big fires," he said.

Almost the entire country faces an extreme fire risk with many regions now classed as an "extreme" level of heat, according to Spain's national weather agency AEMET. On Monday, Spain was facing an eighth of a more than week-long heatwave, which caused more than 510 heat-related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

The fatalities were reported by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), which forms part of the ministry, between July 10 and 16, with Saturday the deadliest to date with 150 victims, Xinhua reported. The heat is especially affecting the elderly, with 321 of the 510 victims aged 85 or over, 121 between 75 and 84, and 44 between 65 and 74.

However, deaths were also reported among the younger population, including two municipal workers in Madrid who died of heatstroke. This prompted the city hall to adopt more flexible working hours, so that workers could avoid working outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, the media reports said. (ANI)

