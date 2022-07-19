Gas explosion in north China's Tianjin: 11 injured, 3 missing

At least 11 people were injured and three others were missing due to a gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin on Tuesday. As per local authorities, the explosion, which took place at around 7:15 a.m. in Beichen District, has damaged the building, reported Xinhua.

The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, according to the publicity department of the district government. Rescue is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)