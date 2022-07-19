Left Menu

Sit-in continues in Pakistan's North Waziristan against targeted killings

A sit-in is being staged in Mirali town of North Waziristan District of Pakistan against the targeted killings of local leaders Qari Samiuddin and Nauman.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:55 IST
Sit-in in Mirali Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/PTM). Image Credit: ANI
A sit-in is being staged in Mirali town of North Waziristan District of Pakistan against the targeted killings of local leaders Qari Samiuddin and Nauman. Even though the district is heavily militarized, fenced and rich in minerals and metals, the people are not receiving its benefits, local media reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, locals and officials said that the JUI-F leader Qari Samiuddin and his colleague, Hafiz Numan Dawar were on their way home in Eidek village when their car was ambushed on Bichi Road near Mirali town in North Waziristan on Thursday night. The gunmen shot at the two, leaving them dead on the spot.

The relatives of the leader said that Qari Sami had no feud with anyone.The funeral prayers for the leader were held at a seminary attended by MNA Mohsin Dawar and a large number of people, the Dawn reported. This was the second targeted attack on JUI-F leadership in the restive district during the last one week.

On Monday, a few unidentified gunmen killed a party's councillor-elect Malik Murtaza, who was also from Eidak village. He was elected councillor during the second phase of the local body elections. Qari Sami was head of the JUI-F's Mirali subdivision. He had contested the election on the party ticket from PK-111.

He actively participated in local politics, often criticising the administration and law enforcement agencies for not handling law and order situations in the district, particularly targeted killings, the Dawn reported. Pakistan Army's General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Naeem Akhthar condemned the killing. He vowed to serve justice and termed Qari Sami a strong voice for peace in the area. (ANI)

