Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy ship spotted near Taiwan ahead of annual war-games

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ship was spotted near the east coast of Taiwan, ahead of the second session of Han Kuang annual war-games, the nation's largest military exercises involving all branches of the armed forces, designed to test the country's combat readiness in the event of a Chinese invasion, according to media reports citing sources. The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel appeared 44 nautical miles (81 kilometers) from the coastal township of Fengbin on Friday around 4 am, sailing from the north to the southeast, Taiwan News reported.

The second phase of the Han Kuang exercise, live-fire drills, is expected to be held in July 25-29, a defense authority on the island of Taiwan said, as per Global Times. The first phase was kicked off in May 16, as per reports.

Taiwan's defence authority has been reporting significant increases in PLA warplane activities to the island's southwest and southeast. Over 31 PLA aircraft sorties featuring H-6 bombers, J-11 and J-16 fighter jets, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, as well as Ka-28 anti-submarine warfare helicopters were spotted by Taiwan's defence authority in May itself.

Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff said that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force dispatched the Izumo, a de-facto aircraft carrier, to monitor the PLA carrier group. According to the Fleet and Marine Tracker by the news website of the US Naval Institute, US Navy's Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was also operating in the Philippine Sea at least as of May 2.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the separate two sides being governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. Meanwhile, international businesses are assessing the implications for global trade following possible intense disruption of trade in the event of an escalation of conflict between Taiwan and China.

This comes after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine led to a disruption in the supplies of oil, gas and wheat along with a price surge all across world. (ANI)

