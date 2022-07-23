5.7 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Saturday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said. According to Xinhua News Agency, the quake hit at 14:35 local time (0735 GMT), with the epicentre at 100 km northwest of the Larantuka sub-district of Flores Timur district and a depth of 13 km under the seabed.

The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, the agency said. Earlier on July 20, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 46 km southwest of Bengkulu in Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey had said.

The tremor was felt at 2346 GMT and the epicentre, with a depth of 57.17 km, was initially determined to be at 4.1899 degrees south latitude and 102.1095 degrees east longitude. Back in April, there were two earthquake incidents took place.

On April 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS had tweeted.

While in April 5, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku. In February, at least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 others displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra.

Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district were the hardest hit by the tremor, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The number of evacuees had jumped to about 13,000, head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi said Xinhua, adding that the displaced people stay now in more than 35 evacuation centres.

He had added that some emergency relief aids have arrived in the quake-affected areas. Prior to that in January, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Indonesia Jan-19 14:29 UTC," US Geological Survey had tweeted. The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km. (ANI)

