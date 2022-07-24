Left Menu

Humanitarian partners may stop aid to Somalia due to lack of funding

Humanitarian partners will be forced to stop essential aid programs to Somalia due to a lack of funding, the United Nations relief agency warned on Sunday.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:43 IST
Humanitarian partners may stop aid to Somalia due to lack of funding
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Humanitarian partners will be forced to stop essential aid programs to Somalia due to a lack of funding, the United Nations relief agency warned on Sunday. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that without immediate funding, programs such as food assistance, nutritional activities, effective health care provision and livelihood support will be suspended.

"More Somalis will suffer, and progress achieved over the last decade will be lost," OCHA said in its latest report on the cost of inaction released in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The UN agency warned that the drought emergency in Somalia has worsened with nearly half of the population, 7.7 million people, requiring humanitarian or protection assistance.

It said the drought has impacted at least 7 million people, of whom 918,000 have been displaced from their homes in search of water, food and pasture, including minority groups. "The country is facing a reasonable chance of famine in 17 districts if crop and livestock production fail, food prices continue to rise and humanitarian assistance is not sustained to reach the most vulnerable populations," OCHA said.

The UN has previously warned that immediate action is required to scale up and sustain humanitarian assistance, at least through the end of 2022, to prevent rising levels of acute food insecurity, mitigate the loss of life, and avert the risk of famine. "Without a scale-up of assistance, drought will drive mass displacement, communicable diseases and protection violations in Somalia," OCHA warned.

The UN has warned that a historic fourth consecutive failed rainy season, skyrocketing prices and an underfunded humanitarian response have resulted in an increase in people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity, starvation and disease in Somalia. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff defeat

Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff def...

 Global
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022