Malaysia plants 7 million trees to protect coastal forests

Over seven million mangrove trees and selected coastal forest species had been planted as part of the sea swamp forest ecosystem conservation and protection efforts in Malaysia, an official of the country said on Tuesday.

Malaysia plants 7 million trees to protect coastal forests
  Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Over seven million mangrove trees and selected coastal forest species had been planted as part of the sea swamp forest ecosystem conservation and protection efforts in Malaysia, an official of the country said on Tuesday. These efforts are critical to mitigate the impact of rapid development along coastal areas and to protect the communities that live along them, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement in conjunction with the International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem.

"Efforts to protect and conserve the country's sea swamp forests are very challenging as Malaysia is a fast developing country where development along the coastal areas, aquaculture and agriculture activities, and uncontrolled pollution contribute to the loss of these forest areas," he said. "The loss of sea swamp forest areas will not only have a direct impact on the local communities' well-being, especially those living along the coastal areas, but also the loss of the most efficient carbon absorbers," he added.

Takiyuddin said an area of over 3,200 hectares had been replanted as of June 30 and the government is implementing its 2nd national coastal zone physical plan on successful usage, conservation and management of coastal forest resources. "The coastal swamp forests play a big role as buffer zones in protecting the coastal areas from erosion, against the impact of strong wind and sea waves, and in providing a suitable ecosystem for the proliferation of marine life as a source of income for the local communities," he said.

He also explained that the government is taking a whole-of-society approach, cooperating closely with various civil society groups and local communities besides mobilizing various federal and state government departments and agencies for the task. (ANI/Xinhua)

