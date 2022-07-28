Left Menu

Philippines logs 3,858 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,858 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily tally since Feb. 10 this year, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,764,346.

Philippines logs 3,858 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines reported 3,858 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily tally since February 10 this year, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the southeast Asian country to 3,764,346. The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases rose to 29,897, and 10 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,704.

The DOH's officer-in-charge Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho said the country tallies an average of over 3,000 new cases daily. "All areas show an increase in cases, with Metro Manila, almost 1,110 cases per day," the alternate spokesperson told an online briefing.

Ho said the Philippines remains at low risk, while Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people, is "currently at moderate risk". The Philippines reported its highest single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 71.4 million people. (ANI/Xinhua)

