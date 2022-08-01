Blinken says North Korea preparing to conduct seventh nuclear test
Washington [US], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik) - North Korea intends to conduct its seventh nuclear test, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:33 IST
Country:
- United States
"As we gather today Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test," Blinken said at the NPT Review Conference at the United Nations in New York. (ANI/Sputnik)
