Pakistan: Whistleblower Akbar S Babar asks Imran Khan to step down as PTI's party chief

S Babar, the man who blew the lid off the scam involving inflow of dubious foreign funds into Imran Khan's political outfit Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked the cricketer-turned-politician to set down as party chief following an Election Commission verdict confirming the charges. Talking to media after the Pakistan Election Commission's decision, Babar on Tuesday said the decision was an eye-opener as the commission had issued a show-cause to PTI after going through the matter, reported The News International.

"So, I think the time has come to change the PTI leadership. The commission has withstood all pressures, threats and acts of fascism to decide the case on merit and on the basis of evidence," he maintained. The petioner in the PTI funding case Imran Khan to resign immediately from the party chairman's post, reported The News International. Babar had filed the complaint in 2014.

"In my view, Imran Khan is out, now it remains to be decided whether he was clean bowled or out at slip," said Babar. Babar demanded that Imran Khan should resign and the PTI should be handed over to its ideological workers, reported The News International.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its verdict on the "prohibited funding" case, on Tuesday, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had received the prohibited funds and issued a show-cause notice to PTI. The Commission found that the donations were taken from 34 countries in fundraising events. These included America, Australia, and the UAE, Geo News reported.

Referring to the case, he said that it was like challenging a mountain and added it was a fight of truth versus might. "The nation has been rewarded, as this was not my personal fight or for personal gains. There was a need for a basic change in Pakistani politics to bring political parties and their leadership under the law," he explained.

In its verdict, the ECP observed the 'unknown accounts' and said that hiding accounts are a "violation of the Constitution". Moreover, it found that PTI Chairman Imran Khan submitted a false Nomination Form I. "Imran used to hurl threats, used acts of fascism, protests and went to the extent of personal attacks on the chief election commissioner whom Imran himself had nominated. But the ECP handed down a decision that would greatly help fight fascism," he said.

Babar, flanked by his lawyer's team, said he proved that one could get justice from Pakistani institutions, "We have to rely on these institutions and have to strengthen them. Here I may mention my mother, who left us two years back, her prayers have been with us throughout and today's historic success is the result of her prayers for us," he remarked. The decision to announce the verdict comes after a Financial Times expose revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club belonging to Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi. The funds were generated through a charity match and an Arab personality also pitched in a large sum of money.

The funds were generated through a charity match and an Arab personality also pitched in a large sum of money, reported Geo News. The FT report provided ammunition to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and they demanded an early announcement of the verdict. (ANI)

