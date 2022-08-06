Left Menu

Moscow calls on parties to conflict in Gaza Strip to show restraint

Moscow is calling on all parties to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire regime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:05 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow is calling on all parties to the conflict in the Gaza Strip to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire regime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday. "Moscow is seriously concerned about the new wave of armed violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israeli air force's airstrikes triggered another escalation on August 5, in response to which Palestinian armed militants launched a massive indiscriminate shelling of the Israeli territory," the ministry quoted Zakharova as saying.

Russia expresses deep concerns about the situation, she said, adding that this "is fraught with the renewal of full-scale military confrontation and further deterioration of the already deplorable humanitarian situation in Gaza." "We are calling on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, prevent the escalation of hostilities, and immediately return to the sustainable ceasefire regime," Zakharova concluded. (ANI/Sputnik)

