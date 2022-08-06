Left Menu

Nepal parliament to start deliberation on impeachment of Chief Justice Rana from Sunday

Nepal's House of Representatives would start deliberation on an impeachment proposal registered against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana from Sunday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:20 IST
Nepal parliament to start deliberation on impeachment of Chief Justice Rana from Sunday
Nepal Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's House of Representatives would start deliberation on an impeachment proposal registered against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana from Sunday. The decision to move forward with the impeachment proposal registered earlier this year was announced on Saturday as the Federal Parliament Secretariat included it in the schedule of events for Sunday.

The impeachment motion against Rana is to be moved six months after it was tabled in Parliament. The discussion on the impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice Rana is the fourth agenda set for tomorrow's parliament. Dev Prasad Gurung, chief whip of the CPN-Maoist Center, informed that the proposal could be discussed and sent to the investigation committee at the meeting on Sunday.

On February 1, 98 MPs registered a general indictment against Rana, saying that he was against the power coalition. The main opposition party, UML, was constantly demanding the Parliament to proceed with the impeachment. In March, the impeachment was tabled in the Parliament and an 11-member recommendation committee was formed, but the ruling parties did not want to proceed.

The coalition did not want to move forward with the motion, which would fail as a two-thirds majority was required to pass the impeachment and would not be achieved without the support of the UML. As soon as the date of the election is announced and the calendar of the term of the Parliament begins, the recommendation is to be sent to the committee.

Although it will be sent to the inquiry committee after the discussion on Sunday, it is yet to be decided whether the Parliament will finalize it through a decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022