Three killed, 7 injured in blast near Pul-e-Sokhta area in Kabul

At least three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in a blast that occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul on Saturday, local media reported citing the statement of the commander of PD6 in Kabul, Mawlawi Zabihullah.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in a blast that occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul on Saturday, local media reported citing the statement of the commander of PD6 in Kabul, Mawlawi Zabihullah. According to the TOLO News, the explosives were put in a pot on the side of the road.

Meanwhile, Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran on Saturday said that two people were killed and 22 others were wounded in the blast that took place in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of Kabul. "Two of our compatriots were martyred and 22 others were injured due to the explosion of explosives planted in a vase in Pul Sokhta area of the sixth district of Kabul city, one of whom was in a critical condition," he tweeted.

It has been reported that security forces were not harmed in the explosion. This comes a day after at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul on Friday during a Shia community mourning gathering following the holy month of Muharram.

A Taliban spokesperson had said that the explosion took place in the Sarkariz area of the capital city, TOLO news reported. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned Friday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties.

"UNAMA condemns yesterday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties. De facto authorities must prevent such indiscriminate attacks, and launch thorough and transparent investigations. Our condolences to families of the killed & speedy recovery for the injured," the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted. ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack in Kabul on Friday, according to reports. The Shias community have been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

