Left Menu

Balochistan's district faces severe law and order situations: Report

A district of Pakistan's Balochistan province has been witnessing the law and order situation for the last several months, raising a question mark about the administration.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:37 IST
Balochistan's district faces severe law and order situations: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A district of Pakistan's Balochistan province has been witnessing the law and order situation for the last several months, raising a question mark about the administration. Pakistani newspaper dawn reported that a member of the provincial assembly from the Chagai constituency Mir Mohammad Arif Mohammad Hasni made this statement while speaking to journalists after visiting a man who allegedly received bullet injuries during a robbery attempt near the Pak-Iran border area.

Quoting Hasni, the publication said that people were complaining about robberies on a daily basis and the local administration's incapability of arresting the robbers. "I have informed the Balochistan Chief Minister and chief secretary about the prevailing law and order situation in Chagai and urged them to take necessary measures to protect the lives and property of the masses," he said.

The law and order of the country has been deteriorating day by day, especially in the country's financial hub Karachi. Reports have also surfaced that multinational companies in Pakistan are worried about the deteriorating law and order situation. A recent survey conducted by The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) in the country suggested that 70 per cent of the CEOs polled reported security among the top three concerns for them versus 60 per cent a year ago, the Dawn reported.

Ground-level feedback from various channels points towards a visible setback to industrial activities due to security challenges cropping up across Pakistan. The widespread militancy and lawlessness across the country has worsened the internal security situation. There is a rise in criminal gangs at the local level. All of this has further jeopardised the development and peaceful existence of Pakistani society.

The chamber urged law enforcement agencies and other government authorities responsible for promoting investment and business activities to strengthen the overall security environment while especially focusing on foreigners' security and street crimes in the industrial cities of Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022