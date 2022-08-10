Left Menu

Afghanistan: Two dead, 9 injured following clash between two families

Two persons were killed and seven injured following a clash between members of two feuding families, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:50 IST
Afghanistan: Two dead, 9 injured following clash between two families
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two persons were killed and seven injured following a clash between members of two feuding families, Khaama Press reported. The two families are residents of the Paktia province of Afghanistan and were reportedly involved in a legal dispute which eventually turned into a violent and fatal confrontation.

As per the local sources, the incident occurred in one of the Zurmat district's villages in Paktia province on Tuesday, reported Khaama Press. The Paktia police spokesperson told the media that the incident has left two fatalities and wounded seven other people.

According to a health official in the province, seven injured people and two dead bodies were taken to the Gardiz District Hospital, and as per the local sources five of the wounded were critical. The critically injured were later transported to a hospital in Paktia for treatment. Under the Taliban's rule, domestic violence, honour killings, personal and social enmity, family blood feuds, and suicide reports have seen a massive surge recently.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Acts of terror, killings, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region. With the US troop's withdrawal from the country, a large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022