Afghanistan: Resistance Front reportedly kills 25 Taliban fighters in close combat

Twenty-five Taliban fighters have been reportedly killed in an attack by the National Resistant Forces (NRF) of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 23:05 IST
Afghanistan: Resistance Front reportedly kills 25 Taliban fighters in close combat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Afghanistan

Twenty-five Taliban fighters have been reportedly killed in an attack by the National Resistant Forces (NRF) of Afghanistan. Reports say that the attack occurred in the Dara district of Panjshir province.

The province has witnessed frequent clashes between NRF members and Taliban. The Taliban have yet to respond, and tensions in Panjshir appear to have escalated. Earlier in June, Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) claimed that it had shot down a Taliban helicopter and captured four of the group's members in the country's Panjshir province.

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) in Afghanistan, has at various times stressed the need for political dialogue to solve the current Afghan problems following the recent clashes between NRF forces and Taliban. The head of the NRF, who has a small foothold in the mountains of Panjshir has claimed that as long as the Taliban do not reach an understanding with his group, there is no other option but to stand against them. Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report said Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan's Panjshir province have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group.

Since mid-May 2022, fighting has escalated in the province as National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have attacked Taliban units and checkpoints. The Taliban have responded by deploying to the province thousands of fighters, who have carried out search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the NRF.

During search operations in other provinces, Taliban forces have committed summary executions and enforced disappearances of captured fighters and other detainees, which are war crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

