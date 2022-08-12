Left Menu

Khalistan slogans painted on walls of Indian Consulate in San Francisco: Report

Khalistan slogans were found painted on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Khalistan slogans were found painted on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Pakistan's Geo News reported on Friday. A viral video circulating on social media showed the walls of the Indian Consulate with the "Khalistan Zindabad" slogan, the report added. This incident comes as the outlawed Khalistani group issued a provocative statement in the wake of India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India, the Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu recently announced a cash reward for the hoisting of the Khalistani flag at key places. The central government has launched a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' to be held from August 13 to 15, to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. Some radical elements have, however, been opposed to the government move.

Earlier this week, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Simranjit Singh Mann had also called for a boycott of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. This statement by the SAD MP sparked outrage on social media.

