IS terrorist detained in Russia confesses to planning attack on political leader in India: Report

An Islamic State (IS) terrorist detained by Russian security agency for planning an attack in India has confessed that he was preparing an act of terror targetting "one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the Russian news agency reported. The detained terrorist said he planned to execute the act in the wake of the row triggered by remarks.

In the video released by FSB of the Russian Federation in Russia the terrorist could be heard admitting that he was supposed to take revenge in India "for insulting the Prophet". Recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the terrorist said said that he planned to commit an act of terrorism against a member of India's ruling circles by blowing himself up.

"I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad," the man was quoted as saying by TASS. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement, as quoted by Sputnik. Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government, according to Home Ministry.

IS uses various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law. The terrorist who was apprehended by Russian authorities was apparently inspired by the recent Prophet remark row wherein a spokesperson of an Indian political party had made some remark on national television that drew the ire of several West Asian countries.

India had condemned the party spokesperson's statement and reaffirmed ties with Middle East countries. Earlier this month, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Affairs V Muraleedharan rejected any claims that comments by the leaders of political parties in India have affected its friendly ties with Arab countries.

Muraleedharan made remarks in a written response to unstarred questions in Rajya Sabha. "No. India shares historic and friendly relations with Arab countries which have strengthened significantly in past few years in different domains including political, trade and investment, defence, security, science and technology, culture and people-to-people ties," he wrote.

The minister also clarified that government continues to attach high priority to strengthening ties with Arab nations, who understand the government's outlook. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)