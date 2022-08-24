Left Menu

ICJ judge calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 20:47 IST
ICJ judge calls on President Droupadi Murmu
ICJ Judge calls on President Droupadi Murmu . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday. Earlier on July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

Murmu became India's first tribal President. PM Modi also extended best wishes to Murmu for a fruitful Presidential tenure. The Prime Minister hailed Murmu's oath-taking speech and said she gave a message of hope and compassion. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. President Murmu in her address to the nation after being sworn in stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence. She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. Soon after the oath ceremony, President Murmu assumed the office of President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022