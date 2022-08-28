Left Menu

Indian Embassy in Budapest thanks Indian Army for rescuing Hungarian national who lost in Himalayan Ranges

Indian Embassy in Hungary thanked the Indian Army and the entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La and called it a "matter of pride and perseverance".

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:05 IST
Indian Embassy in Hungary thanked the Indian Army and the entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La and called it a "matter of pride and perseverance". "Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance," the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India said.

A team of Indian Army, in a 30-hour search operation, has tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan Ranges while trekking. The Hungarian national was airlifted to Udhampur by the Indian Air Force for treatment. #IndianArmy team from Dul,#Kishtwar, in a 30 hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to #Udhampur by #IndianAirForce for treatment," White Knight Corps tweeted.

India's friendly relations with Hungary continued to grow steadily although the COVID pandemic impacted the pace of activities. Hungary and India exchanged notes for mutual recognition of COVID vaccination certificates on 8 October 2021. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India issued a notification to bring this into effect from October 25, 2021.

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations visited Hungary from September 29 to October 1, 2021. Apart from meeting Deputy State Secretary Marton Schoberl in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, President ICCR also held a meeting with the Indologists at the Department of India studies of Eotvos Lorand University and delivered a public speech at this University on the topic "India@75: From the past, through the present, to the future."

The 160th Birth Anniversary of Nobel laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated in Balatonfured on May 5 2021 which was attended by the Mayor of Balatonfured. Gurudev Tagore had briefly stayed in this city in November 1926. (ANI)

