Both countries hold immense potential to enhance trade, economic relations, says Om Birla in Suriname

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday night met with Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi at his residence in the capital city Paramaribo and said that the two countries hold immense potential to enhance trade and economic relations. "There is immense potential to enhance trade & economic relations between two countries. Noted enhanced interest of Surinamese businessmen in bilateral cooperation in agriculture & agro-processing sectors. Indian Diaspora in Suriname has significantly contributed to its development," Om Birla tweeted.

"It was a warm & enriching meeting with President of Suriname HE Mr Chandrikapersad Santokhi. Both countries enjoy close-friendly relations, reinforced by cultural & people to people contact. Despite huge distance between two countries, hearts of the people are closely connected," he tweeted. As a part of his visit to the South American country, on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Suriname's capital city Paramaribo.

Taking to Twitter, Birla said, "Honoured to pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Paramaribo, capital of Suriname. This statue was brought from India and was installed here as a mark of respect to him. Mahatma Gandhi had appealed to end indentured labour practices in Suriname." Upon reaching Suriname on Sunday, the Lok Sabha speaker met Paramaribo's Speaker Marinus Bee and members of Parliament.

"Feeling pleased by warm welcome accorded by Mr Marinus Bee, Speaker, National Assembly & MPs on arrival in Suriname today. Suriname & India share warm-long standing cultural links going back over a century. Looking forward to a fruitful exchange of ideas with Surinamese leaders," Birla tweeted. He also visited the 'Baba and Mai' monument in Paramaribo and paid tribute to the statue of the first Indian man and woman who migrated from India to Suriname.

"At 'Baba and Mai' monument in Paramaribo, paid tribute at the statue of the first Indian man and woman who migrated from India to Suriname. Today, Indians constitute the largest ethnic group in Suriname who are contributing to its development," Birla wrote. Birla is leading a four-member parliamentary delegation that arrived in Suriname on Sunday to hold bilateral meetings with the leadership of the South American country in order to strengthen the mutual relationship.

He arrived in Suriname after successfully completing his United States trip. During his visit, he is accompanied by the Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan, Veena Devi, and Rajya Sabha MP K Suresh Reddy. Expressing his gratitude, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that "it is a matter of pride for me to lead the Indian team." Both, India and Suriname enjoy close, warm, and friendly relations, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by the Indian Diaspora's arrival dating back to 148 years.

During the COVID situation, the Indian government provided life-saving drugs and protective gear worth USD 1,00,000 to Suriname as a token of solidarity on July 22, 2020. Even in March of 2021, India donated 50,000 doses of Made in India Covishield vaccine to Suriname, as a gesture of solidarity. Trade and economic links between India and Suriname remain modest. Indian export to Suriname consists of boilers, machinery, iron and steel, electrical machinery & equipment, sound recorders, pharmaceutical products, textiles, vehicles, coffee, tea and spices, rubber, paper, tobacco, organic chemicals, furniture, carpets, ceramic products, footwear and printed books.

And Indian import consists of wood, aluminium, textiles, herbal products, garments, spices, and electrical machinery. (ANI)

