Left Menu

PTI counsel wants strict action against live speech of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

Pakistani advocate Azhar Siddique who has fought numerous cases for Imran Khan-led PTI as the party's counsel has sought action by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the broadcast of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's statement on television channels.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:08 IST
PTI counsel wants strict action against live speech of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif
PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani advocate Azhar Siddique who has fought numerous cases for Imran Khan-led PTI as the party's counsel has sought action by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the broadcast of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's statement on television channels. This comes after PEMRA banned the broadcast of live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels, according to ARY News.

"It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously accusing state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity," PEMRA said in a press release. Apparently, Azhar Siddique wrote a letter to the PEMRA chairman and claimed that the speech of an absconding suspect Nawaz Sharif was aired on television channels which is against the rules of the regulatory authority as the media regulatory body barred television channels from airing the speeches of proclaimed offenders in October 2020, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the PEMRA had issued the prohibition order on the telecast of live speeches of Imran Khan under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA ( Amendment) Act 2007. The media regulatory authority said that after analyzing the content of Imran's speech, it has been observed that the content was aired live by the license holder channels without an effective time delay mechanism which was a violation of provisions of PEMRA laws and in disobedience of judgments passed by the courts.

Meanwhile, a countrywide Black Day was observed on Tuesday on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the suspension of ARY News transmission.Journalists across Pakistan observed Black Day and black flags were hoisted at press clubs to lodge protests against the suspension of the Pakistani TV channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022