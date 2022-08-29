PTI counsel wants strict action against live speech of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

Pakistani advocate Azhar Siddique who has fought numerous cases for Imran Khan-led PTI as the party's counsel has sought action by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the broadcast of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's statement on television channels. This comes after PEMRA banned the broadcast of live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels, according to ARY News.

"It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously accusing state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity," PEMRA said in a press release. Apparently, Azhar Siddique wrote a letter to the PEMRA chairman and claimed that the speech of an absconding suspect Nawaz Sharif was aired on television channels which is against the rules of the regulatory authority as the media regulatory body barred television channels from airing the speeches of proclaimed offenders in October 2020, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the PEMRA had issued the prohibition order on the telecast of live speeches of Imran Khan under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA ( Amendment) Act 2007. The media regulatory authority said that after analyzing the content of Imran's speech, it has been observed that the content was aired live by the license holder channels without an effective time delay mechanism which was a violation of provisions of PEMRA laws and in disobedience of judgments passed by the courts.

Meanwhile, a countrywide Black Day was observed on Tuesday on the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the suspension of ARY News transmission.Journalists across Pakistan observed Black Day and black flags were hoisted at press clubs to lodge protests against the suspension of the Pakistani TV channel. (ANI)

