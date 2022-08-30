Left Menu

"Pakistan facing monsoon on steroids," UN issues flash appeal amid devastating floods

The United Nations issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for USD 160 million to help Pakistan deal with devastating floods that have killed over 1,000 people and affected millions of lives.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:05 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The United Nations issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for USD 160 million to help Pakistan deal with devastating floods that have killed over 1,000 people and affected millions of lives. "The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids. More than 1000 people have been killed - with millions more lives shattered," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva. "This colossal crisis requires urgent, collective action to help the Government and people of Pakistan in their hour of need," he added.

This appeal comes as the death toll from floods has crossed 1,100 in Pakistan and over 33 million -- one in every seven Pakistanis -- have been affected. At least 1,136 people have died while 1,634 have been injured since June 14 from the rains and floods, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It further said that 28 people had died in the previous 24 hours, and authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north. The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,457 kilometres (about 2,200 miles) of roads destroyed, and 157 bridges washed away.

Looking at the situation, the Pakistan coalition government, on Monday, approved the establishment of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center to provide an institutional response to the flood calamity. "The centre will serve as a bridge between disaster management authorities, donors and government institutions," PM Shehbaz announced on his Twitter handle.

He further added that the centre will collect and analyse the latest information and pass it on to the relevant government agencies. It will also oversee rescue and relief work including restoration of infrastructure. Pakistan is grappling with its worst natural disaster in over a decade. The floods have affected the lives of millions of people after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".

The NDMA's latest survey shows that 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. However, it clarified that the data in today's survey was based on confirmed figures but its estimates showed that more than 33 million of the population has been affected by the floods. The authority shared that 51,275 have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps. According to NDMA, Pakistan's 30-year average showed that it has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain. 190.07 per cent more than the average.

As of 25 August, Pakistan has experienced 375.4 mm of rainfall - 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average of 130.8 mm. These rains have primarily fallen on Balochistan, Sindh and parts of Punjab, with Balochistan receiving five times its average 30-year rainfall and Sindh receiving 5.7 times its 30-year average, the statement reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

