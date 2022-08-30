Left Menu

Nagesh Singh appointed India's ambassador to Thailand

Nagesh Singh, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:00 IST
Nagesh Singh appointed India's ambassador to Thailand
Nagesh Singh, newly appointed as next ambassador of India to Thailand (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagesh Singh, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. Singh will be replacing ambassador Suchitra Durai and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Nagesh Singh (IFS: 1995), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand," the MEA said in a statement. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the ministry added.

Nagesh Singh is a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) who has served as Consul General of India in Atlanta. He holds a master's degree from the Delhi School of Economics.

Bilateral relations between India and Thailand continued to strengthen during 2021, marked by cooperation at regional and sub-regional levels within the framework of ASEAN, Mekong Ganga Cooperation and BIMSTEC as well as at other multilateral fora. Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic and travel restrictions, the two sides maintained regular high-level political interactions along with commercial, defence, educational, and cultural collaboration on a virtual platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022