Lahore HC bars Pak poll body from taking action against PTI leaders

Despite Imran Khan's scornful remarks on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the electoral body from taking action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case related to contempt notice on Tuesday. During the hearing, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's counsel Advocate Faisal Farid argued that the ECP is not a court and therefore remains unprotected by the "contempt of court provisions", ARY News reported.

Notably, Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by the PTI leader in Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench against the electoral body on contempt of commission notice. Imran Khan expressed disapproval of the ECP and its chief. Imran and his supporters have repeatedly demanded Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja's resignation.

As per ARY News, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 19 issued a contempt notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry as a result of which the electoral body issued a notice against PTI leaders and directed them to appear in person or through counsel before the commission office in Islamabad on August 30. Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) also barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking action in a case pertaining to the contempt notice issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

After a massive victory in Punjab by polls, former Pakistan PM last month urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, stating that his party won the elections despite the misuse of state machinery. Pakistan election body found the remarks derogatory and in contempt under its rules and regulation.

Pakistan's ruling PML-N party lost provincial government in Punjab province, after a decisive win by Imran Khan's PTI in the byelections to 20 seats. The Khan-led PTI won 15 seats while PM Sharif's PML-N managed to secure just 4 seats. The PTI chief said that the CEC tried his best to turn the polls in favour of Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N. (ANI)

