Putin condoles demise of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the demise of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He added that the President will send a telegram to the family and friends of the former Soviet leader in the morning, Sputnik News Agency reported.

"President Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev . In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends," Peskov said. Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is saddened to hear of Gorbachev's death, adding that he always admired Gorbachev's courage and integrity.

"I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion. In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all," Johnson tweeted. Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening at 91 after a long illness.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday evening, was a respected leader who opened the way for a free Europe. "Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain . It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," von der Leyen tweeted.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement said that the former Soviet President had done more than other people for a peaceful end of the Cold War. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," Guterres said in the statement.

"On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mikhail Gorbachev's family and to the people and government of the Russian Federation," he said. Sputnik News Agency citing the hospital stated that he died after a serious and long illness.

"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the agency citing the Central Clinical Hospital said on Tuesday. Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the United Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). He was a young and dynamic soviet leader who wanted to reform the communist regime along the lines of democratic principles by giving some freedom to citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)