Left Menu

Indian Air Force evacuates Israeli national in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday evacuated from Ladakh an Israeli national suffering from high altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation, and transported him to Leh, officials said.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:44 IST
Indian Air Force evacuates Israeli national in Ladakh
Indian Air Force evacuates Israeli national in Ladakh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday evacuated from Ladakh an Israeli national suffering from high altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation, and transported him to Leh, officials said. Taking to Twitter, the PRO (Defence) of Srinagar said, "Indian Air Force - 114 Helicopter Unit, evacuated Israeli national, suffering from high altitude sickness, from #GongmaruLa Pass, at an altitude of 16800 ft in #Ladakh"

The Helicopter unit received a call for casevac from Nimaling camp near Markha valley, after which leading from the front, Flight Commander of the unit , Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flight Lieutenant Sameer Mehra as No. 1 and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Squadron Leader Ajinkya Kher as No 2, got airborne within minutes, for this time-critical mission, according to the statement released by Air Force. Following the shortest route, the Casevac aircrafts reached the spot within 20 minutes of flying time and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16800 feet.

The No.1 aircrew carried out a thorough recce, landed at the pass with the assistance of No. 2 and picked up the casualty from the pass in turbulent weather conditions. According to the statement, the casualty was recovered expeditiously within the limited time of 1 hour at Air Force Station Leh.

A similar incident took place on August 20, when the IAF rescued another Israeli national in Ladakh, who was suffering from mountain sickness with difficulty in breathing due to the high altitude and transported him to Leh. Taking to Twitter, the PRO (Defence) of Srinagar said, "Israeli national suffering from acute mountain sickness and having difficulty breathing in high altitude area of Nimaling Camp near Markha valley in Ladakh, rescued by Indian Air Force."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022