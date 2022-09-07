Nepal prefers silence over China's global security initiative

Amid China's pressing efforts on Nepal to support the Beijing-led Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Development Initiative, the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sujata Koirala sought the government's stance on GSI. Speaking in the Parliament, the senior Nepali Congress leader, Koirala also asked whether the government had decided to participate in the security initiative.

The Global Security Initiative (GSI) was pushed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and first announced at the Boao Forum for Asia in April, according to Kathmandu Post. As per Kathmandu Post, previously on July 6, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, said the Nepali side is in support of the Global Development and Security Initiative.

However, the statement issued by the Nepali side on the same occasion highlighted the country's silence on the GSI. "On all three occasions, the foreign ministry remained silent. As per Nepal's stated foreign policy, Nepal does not participate in or be a part of any security alliance. I request the government to make this clear in the public interest," said lawmaker Koirala.

"It is our policy not to be part of any alliance and Nepal adheres to and respects the policy of non-alignment," she added refuting all the claims by the Chinese side. Meanwhile, successive governments in Kathmandu have been opting out of all security alliances and this stance of Nepal came to light after Nepal declined to participate in a BIMSTEC joint military drill in September 2018, Kathmandu Post reported.

China's President Xi Jinping delivered a video link address proposing a "global security initiative" (GSI) hinting at a new approach to global security during the annual Boao Forum in April 2022. The announcement came amid the world confronting a multifaceted crisis - economies were still grappling with the health and budgetary consequences of COVID-19 when Russia invaded Ukraine, driving commodity prices up and generating global concerns about energy and food security. (ANI)

