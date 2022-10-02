Audio leak at PM House 'National Security Risk,' says Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that the leaked conversation between him and Azam Khan in the Prime Minister's House was a breach of national security and pose a threat to the nation if such conversations are leaked publicly. "It seems the secure connection of the Prime Minister House is recorded, which was later hacked and made public," ARY News reported quoting Imran Khan as saying.

Khan further said that the contents of the cypher were made public after being presented before the National Security Committee as he discussed the conversations in the leaked audio tapes. "I wanted to keep the matter secret at that time because of the OIC meeting in Pakistan," Khan said as he defended himself on the audio leak controversy, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a petition on Saturday in the Supreme court seeking the judicial investigation in the Prime Minister's house audio leak case and also sought criminal charges against PM Shehbaz Sharif and his team for hatching a "criminal conspiracy." A series of audio clips have been leaked over the last week, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan, which sparked widespread criticism from the opposition and raised questions about the cyber security of the house, Geo News reported.

One of the leaked audio in which PM Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others were heard discussing PTI's resignations. In that audio, the leader also talked about 'London's permission' to accept the resignations.

"...incumbent prime minister and his cabinet members [...] can be heard discussing a heinous strategy to outplay the petitioner from the parliamentary politics in most illegal, unlawful and objectionable manner," the PTI said in the petition about the audio leak as quoted by Geo News. Earlier, Imran Khan's audio leaked where he was heard speaking about the "US conspiracy" as the PTI chief said, "Let's play with it".

It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan. According to The News International, in the latest leaked audio, Imran Khan could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the "cypher issue without taking the name of the United States."

"Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record. (ANI)

