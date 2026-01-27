Power Restored to Russia's Naval Powerhouse, Severomorsk
Electricity was restored to Severomorsk, Russia's key naval base, after a four-day blackout caused by collapsed power lines. The naval town is integral to Russia's missile capabilities. Aging pylons dating back to the 1960s were blamed. Access to this strategic location is highly restricted due to its significance.
Severomorsk, the nerve center of Russia's naval strength, celebrated the return of electricity after being plunged into a four-day blackout. The outage was triggered by the collapse of deteriorating power lines during severe winter conditions, informed Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region.
This remote town, with its strategic importance, houses Russia's primary naval command, overseeing the nation's largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines and an extensive cache of nuclear arsenals. The blackout not only plunged local households into darkness but also highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.
According to local reports, the power disruption stemmed from the fall of five pylons, some nearly six decades old, situated about 7 km from Murmansk. As one of Russia's "closed towns" associated with defense and nuclear activities, Severomorsk remains tightly controlled with restricted access.
