Left Menu

Power Restored to Russia's Naval Powerhouse, Severomorsk

Electricity was restored to Severomorsk, Russia's key naval base, after a four-day blackout caused by collapsed power lines. The naval town is integral to Russia's missile capabilities. Aging pylons dating back to the 1960s were blamed. Access to this strategic location is highly restricted due to its significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:18 IST
Power Restored to Russia's Naval Powerhouse, Severomorsk
  • Country:
  • Russia

Severomorsk, the nerve center of Russia's naval strength, celebrated the return of electricity after being plunged into a four-day blackout. The outage was triggered by the collapse of deteriorating power lines during severe winter conditions, informed Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region.

This remote town, with its strategic importance, houses Russia's primary naval command, overseeing the nation's largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines and an extensive cache of nuclear arsenals. The blackout not only plunged local households into darkness but also highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

According to local reports, the power disruption stemmed from the fall of five pylons, some nearly six decades old, situated about 7 km from Murmansk. As one of Russia's "closed towns" associated with defense and nuclear activities, Severomorsk remains tightly controlled with restricted access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026