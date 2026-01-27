Power Restored to Russia's Naval Powerhouse, Severomorsk

Severomorsk, the nerve center of Russia's naval strength, celebrated the return of electricity after being plunged into a four-day blackout. The outage was triggered by the collapse of deteriorating power lines during severe winter conditions, informed Andrei Chibis, the governor of the Murmansk region.

This remote town, with its strategic importance, houses Russia's primary naval command, overseeing the nation's largest fleet of ballistic missile submarines and an extensive cache of nuclear arsenals. The blackout not only plunged local households into darkness but also highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

According to local reports, the power disruption stemmed from the fall of five pylons, some nearly six decades old, situated about 7 km from Murmansk. As one of Russia's "closed towns" associated with defense and nuclear activities, Severomorsk remains tightly controlled with restricted access.

(With inputs from agencies.)