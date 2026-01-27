House Tensions: BJP MLA Seeks Action Over Poster Incident
BJP MLA Suresh Kumar's petition was referred to the House Privileges Committee by Speaker U T Khader after posters were pasted on Kumar's house wall due to his comments in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Kumar argues this disrupts his legislative duties and seeks protection from further acts.
- Country:
- India
BJP senior MLA Suresh Kumar's petition, concerning posters pasted on his residence and a complaint against his Assembly comments, has been referred to the House Privileges Committee by Speaker U T Khader.
The incident has disrupted Kumar's legislative duties, prompting him to seek protection and clarity on parliamentary privileges. Kumar had previously requested to expunge certain Assembly remarks during a debate but later faced public attacks based on those comments.
Home Minister G Parameshwara assured action against those responsible, while Speaker Khader emphasized that such incidents should not impact legislators. The case reflects ongoing tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
