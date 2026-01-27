House Tensions: BJP MLA Seeks Action Over Poster Incident

BJP senior MLA Suresh Kumar's petition, concerning posters pasted on his residence and a complaint against his Assembly comments, has been referred to the House Privileges Committee by Speaker U T Khader.

The incident has disrupted Kumar's legislative duties, prompting him to seek protection and clarity on parliamentary privileges. Kumar had previously requested to expunge certain Assembly remarks during a debate but later faced public attacks based on those comments.

Home Minister G Parameshwara assured action against those responsible, while Speaker Khader emphasized that such incidents should not impact legislators. The case reflects ongoing tensions within Karnataka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)