4 killed, 3 injured in traffic accident in Afghan province of Balkh

A traffic accident in the Balkh province of Afghanistan left four people dead after two cars driving at high speeds collided on Wednesday. The main causes of accidents in war-torn Afghanistan that significantly contribute to the number of traffic-related deaths are deteriorating roads and reckless driving.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed in a traffic accident in the Balkh province of Afghanistan after two cars driving at high speeds collided on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Balkh-Jawzjan highway, leaving three people wounded, Khaama Press reported citing sources. It occurred due to a massive collision between a Hilux-type vehicle and a passenger wagon-type car in the Bagh Auraq region of Balkh.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the closed vicinity and a woman, child and two men were killed taking the tally of the deceased to four. The spokesman for the Taliban Police chief in Balkh province, Mohammad Asif Waziri, also confirmed that the incident resulted in fatalities, reported Khaama Press. Recently, three people died and seven others were wounded in a traffic accident in Northern Afghanistan and two of the deceased were found to be religious scholars, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-controlled media, Bakhtar news agency.

The cases of traffic accidents in Afghanistan have surged recently. According to investigations, school and university students are likely to be among those killed in traffic mishaps. The main causes of accidents in Afghanistan that significantly contribute to the number of traffic-related deaths in the war-ravaged nation are deteriorating roads, reckless driving, and a disregard for traffic laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

