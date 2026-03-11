EU Imposes New Sanctions on Iranian Officials for Human Rights Violations
The European Union has approved sanctions targeting 19 Iranian officials and entities for serious human rights violations. This move, announced by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, aims to deliver a message to Tehran about its future and protect EU interests amid ongoing tensions.
European Union envoys have given the green light to new sanctions against 19 Iranian officials and entities accountable for grave human rights violations, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas. Speaking on Wednesday, she asserted that as the conflict in Iran endures, the EU is determined to safeguard its interests and hold those responsible for domestic oppression accountable.
Kallas, communicating via X, emphasized that this measure also serves as a clear message to Tehran that Iran's future cannot be constructed on a foundation of repression. The sanctions have been under consideration long before the war commenced and now await final approval from the Council of the EU.
This development underscores the EU's commitment to addressing human rights violations globally and its proactive stance in the midst of ongoing geopolitical challenges.
