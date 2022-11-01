Egypt expresses its condolences to India on Morbi tragedy

Egypt on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the victims of the bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. Egypt in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep condolences and sympathy to the friendly country of India and to the families of the victims in connection with the collapse of a bridge in western India in the state of Gujarat, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

It also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. The Egyptian Government and people stress solidarity with the friendly government and people of India in this painful accident, added the statement. The Morbi bridge collapse incident claimed the lives of 135 people.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Morbi in Gujarat today.

Earlier on October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness. As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held. (ANI)

