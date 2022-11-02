Left Menu

Blast in Kabul hits bus carrying govt officials, injures eight

The blast targeted a minibus of Taliban employees in front of a government building in Police District 5 during the morning rush hour.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Eight people were injured in a blast that rocked Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Wednesday, media reports said. Kabul security department's spokesperson said eight people were wounded in a blast that targeted a vehicle that was carrying the employees of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, TOLO news reported.

The blast targeted a minibus of Taliban employees in front of a government building in Police District 5 during the morning rush hour. "I was near the area when a really loud explosion was heard, many people were injured. The explosion happened next to a bus," a local resident was quoted as saying by TOLO.

Police have cordoned off the area and banned the access of people including journalists to the site of the blast, according to media reports. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

