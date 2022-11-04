Left Menu

Almost half million homes in Kyiv without electricity due to Russian attacks

Following massive Russian strikes on Ukraine as the tensions between the two countries continue to escalate, almost half a million homes in Kyiv were without electricity on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:19 IST
Almost half million homes in Kyiv without electricity due to Russian attacks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Following massive Russian strikes on Ukraine as the tension between the two countries continues to escalate, almost half a million homes in Kyiv were without electricity on Friday, Al Jazeera reported citing Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko. "4,50,000 consumers, that is households in Kyiv, are out of power this morning. It is one and a half times more than the recent days," Klitschko said on Telegram, as he condemned the Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attacks infrastructure in the regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia leaving numerous locals without electricity with about 4.5 million Ukrainian consumers dealing with massive power outages as of Thursday evening, Al Jazeera reported. "The fact that Russia has resorted to terror against the energy sector indicates the enemy's weakness. They cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield and therefore they are trying to break our people in this way," Zelensky said.

Ukraine is under massive blackouts and the residents are under severe water shortages as one of the strikes hit an energy facility that powered 350,000 apartments in the capital, CNN reported citing Klitschko who further added that emergency services are making every effort to stabilize the situation. Moreover, strikes were also reported in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia as well. Power outages caused by Russian attacks continued in Kyiv over the weekend. Klitschko said earlier it will take weeks to repair electrical systems.

Ukrainian officials believe Russia's countrywide drone and cruise missile attacks are being carefully orchestrated to target important infrastructure as Ukraine heads into winter, reported CNN. By hitting thermal power stations, electricity substations, transformers, and pipelines, Russian forces have been directly impacting Ukrainians' ability to access power, water, and the internet. Russia suspended its participation in an UN-brokered grain deal viewed as key to addressing the global food shortage, according to the country's defence ministry.

Moscow announced it was leaving the deal after blaming Ukraine for a drone attack on Crimea Saturday. Kyiv accused Russia of inventing "fictitious terrorist attacks" and using the deal as "blackmail." By Sunday, more than 200 vessels had been blocked from making shipments, Ukraine said. A growing number of Kyiv's allies condemned Moscow's move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022