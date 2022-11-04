Left Menu

Indian Navy closely monitoring Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region

Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean Region

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:09 IST
Indian Navy closely monitoring Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region
Representative Image of INS Vikrant . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean Region. "The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Chinese research vessel as soon as it entered the IOR. Indian Navy's assets which are Mission deployed in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region," defence sources told ANI.

The Indian Navy keeps an eye on any such activity in its area of responsibility through its aerial and maritime assets, the sources said. The Chinese research vessel has entered the Indian Ocean Region through the Sunda straits and it is still at a significant distance from Indian waters. Indian Navy is also tracking its movement closely in the area and high altitude long-range unmanned aerial vehicles will keep a close watch and if it comes closer to Indian waters, an Indian surface warship may have a rendezvous with it.

The Chinese also send these research vessels to keep track of their satellite launches but this time, its purpose may be to track Indian missile launches that are planned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in the next few months. India has been dealing with such spy vessels that remain in international waters but can detect and track activities using their equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022