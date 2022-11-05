Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan to embark on visit to Brazil from November 7

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from November 7-8, which is part of high-level exchanges between India and Brazil.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 10:59 IST
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on an official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from November 7-8, which is part of high-level exchanges between India and Brazil. During his visit, the MoS will attend the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence on November 8 which will be held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional). This will be the first-ever visit of MoS Muraleedharan to Brazil, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The minister will also address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, both from the upper and lower house; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations; representatives of the Brazilian Government and Friends of India during his official visit to Brazil. MoS Muraleedharan will also call upon the Vice President of Brazil and have interactions at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by which he will also meet the Indian community in Sao Paulo and participate in a reception in Brasilia with members of the Congress and Senate, Diplomats, members of Brazilian Government and the Indian community, the MEA release said.

The meeting between leaders of the two countries will emphasise ways to bolster ties between Brazil and India. India and Brazil are celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations in 2022. They have had a strategic partnership since 2006, deepened in 2020 through the Action Plan to Strengthen the Strategic Partnership and are working together in various international forums, like BRICS, IBSA, G4, G20, BASIC, and the United Nations. (ANI)

