Left Menu

African countries face heat as China slows down lending

Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to decelerate from 4.1 per cent in 2021 to 3.3 per cent in 2022, as a result of a slowdown in global growth, rising inflation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, adverse weather conditions, a tightening in global financial conditions, and the rising risk of debt distress.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 17:47 IST
African countries face heat as China slows down lending
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

As China begins to hold back financial help to the world, countries like Nigeria and other African nations seem to be stuck in a limbo. Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to decelerate from 4.1 per cent in 2021 to 3.3 per cent in 2022, as a result of a slowdown in global growth, rising inflation exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, adverse weather conditions, a tightening in global financial conditions, and the rising risk of debt distress, according to World Bank.

China's rolling back on loans would thaw growth in Africa and cannot be allowed by most investors, said Charles Robertson, the Global chief economist at Renaissance Capital Limited, citing Nigeria's Legit.ng. According to German insurance giant Allianz, China might no longer be interested in providing Africa with the same amount of financial assistance such as loans, investments, and trades as before.

Citing the 2020 report, columnist Pascal Oparada argued that China's share of debt owed to G20 nations spiked from 45 per cent in 2013 to 63 per cent towards the end of 2019. He said China has invested heavily in foreign countries to secure supply and promote exports and added that Beijing also buys half of the world's raw materials.

According to Legit.ng report, Nigeria has emerged as the top debtor to China. Its debt to China accounts for 83.57 per cent of its bilateral debt as of June 30, 2022. "This brings the total debt owed by the West African country to China to about $3.9 billion," the Nigerian publication added.

Other top African countries' recipients of Chinese loans, include Angola, Ethiopia, Zambia, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa, Congo DRC, and Ghana. Experts have accused China of destroying the lives of millions of Africans who depend on it for their countries' infrastructural and overall development, according to Legit.ng. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022