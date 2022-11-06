Death toll rises to 19 in Tanzania's plane crash

The death toll from Sunday's plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19, media reports said quoting Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. The incident occurred when a Precision Air flight plunged into the water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba, reported Nigeria-based media outlet Channel TV.

"All Tanzanians are with you in mourning the 19 people who lost lives during this accident," Majaliwa said. The Prime Minister made the remarks to a crowd after arriving at Bukoba airport, where the flight had been scheduled to land from the financial capital Dar es Salaam.

Earlier the fire and rescue service said that "three are reported dead" and the "rescue is ongoing" however now the toll has jumped to 19. The rescue service has urged people to "remain calm." Precision Air, a publicly-listed company which is Tanzania's largest private airline, had said it had dispatched rescuers to the scene. "An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground," the airline said in a statement.

"Precision Air sincerely understands the anxiety for confirmed information and will therefore do its best to issue more details," the company said adding, "the next update will be issued as soon as we receive more information from the accident scene." The airline provided the manufacturing details of the aircraft. It said the plane was an ATR 42-500, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR. Channel TV while quoting video footage broadcast on local media said it showed the plane largely submerged as rescuers, including fishermen, waded through the water to bring people to safety.

Moreover, President Samia Suluhu Hassan also expressed her condolences to those affected. "Let's continue to be calm while the rescue operation continues as we pray to God to help us," she tweeted. (ANI)

