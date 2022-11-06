Left Menu

UK, Japan to ink defence pact in December: Reports`

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:34 IST
UK, Japan to ink defence pact in December: Reports`
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly and Japnese Yoshimasa Hayashi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defence agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to further ties with the US in the Indo-Pacific region, The Financial Times reports citing sources. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the London-based newspaper on Saturday.

Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, The Financial Times said . This report comes in the wake of a recent phone call between the two prime ministers on November 4.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart agreed the UK and Japan were incredibly important allies, who played a vital role in ensuring global stability and prosperity. "Reiterating the importance of ensuring a free and independent Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister said that the UK was aligned with Japan on the challenges in the region," Downing Street said in a statement.

Notably, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation. Kyodo news reported that any breakthrough with the UK would follow a similar deal Japan signed with Australia in January. That agreement was the first such pact for Tokyo, outside of its alliance with the United States, the report added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'; Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over and more

Science News Roundup: Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. cal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022