MoS Muraleedharan pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at City Park in Brazil

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday (local time) paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at City Park in Brasilia. In a tweet, Muraleedharan stated that he is glad to learn about the impact of Gandhian values among the local communities. Notably, he arrived in Sao Paulo for his first-ever visit to Brazil on November 7.

V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at City Park in Brasilia, Brazil. Glad to learn about the impact of Gandhian values and philosophy among the local communities." During his visit to Brazil, he will be attending the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence due to be held in the Brazilian Parliament (Congresso Nacional) today.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Muraleedharan will also address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, which will include lawmakers from the upper house and lower house of parliament, representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations and representatives of the Brazilian government and "Friends of India." Furthermore, Muraleedharan is also due to call on the Brazilian Vice President and hold interactions with the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Earlier on November 7, V Muraleedharan also interacted with the Indian community at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Sao Paulo. He also invited them to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event.

In a tweet, he stated, "A lively interaction with the Indian Community at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Appreciated Indian Association and the community in promoting India's rich cultural heritage in Brazil. Invited them to participate in #PBD2023." After he arrived in Brazil, Muraleedhran tweeted, "Happy to arrive at Sao Paulo, Brazil, with whom we share a strategic partnership. Look forward to my engagements including addressing the Brazilian Congress at the Solemn Session on 75 years of India's Independence, interaction with Brazilian leadership and Indian community. "

It is pertinent to note here that India and Brazil are celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations in 2022. They have had a strategic partnership since 2006, deepened in 2020 through the Action Plan to Strengthen the Strategic Partnership and are working together in various international forums, like BRICS, IBSA, G4, G20, BASIC, and the United Nations. (ANI)

