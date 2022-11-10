Anti-Terrorism Court extends Imran Khan's bail in case against violence during protests

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail has been extended till November 21 in a case against violence during protests, Geo News reported. An anti-terrorism court extended the bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Thursday. The court also agreed to the PTI leader's request for exemption from court appearance over medical grounds. The anti-terrorism court's decision comes after a terror case was registered against the leaders of PTI, including party's chairman Imran Khan, secretary-general Asad Umar and 100 other party workers for alleged violence during the protests.

PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz's bail was also accepted by the court, restricting the police from arresting him until November 14. Ten offences, including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act, had been added to the case registered at Sagjani police station on behalf of the police, Geo News reported. Protests erupted across the nation after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its verdict in the Toshakhana case in October announced its decision to disqualify Imran Khan. He is no longer a member of the National Assembly. The Election Commission of Pakistan stated that Imran Khan presented a false affidavit and he was found involved in corrupt practices.

The decision was taken unanimously by the ECP's five-member bench. The decision was announced after the ECP reserved its verdict in the Toshakhana case on September 19 after arguments from both sides were concluded. Following the announcement of the verdict, PTI workers raised slogans against the government in large numbers outside the ECP office. The Islamabad traffic police advised commuters to use Peshawar Road or Lehtrar Road as Chungi No 26 and Athal Chowk in the Bhara Kahu region were closed for traffic due to protests and security concerns.

Protesters in Peshawar blocked a road near Pir Zakordi bridge and Stadium Chowk. Protesters staged a sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Sindh, Geo News reported. After the announcement of the verdict, Pakistan's law minister Azam Nazir Tarrar said that Khan had been disqualified for "five years" by the Election Commission, as per the report. Tarrar said that Khan gave "wrong information" to the electoral body. He stressed that "the Election Commission showed restraint otherwise a separate action could have been taken against him." (ANI)

