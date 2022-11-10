Left Menu

Residents of Maidan Wardan province in Afghanistan receive aid from UN

As Afghans continue to suffer under the Taliban's atrocious regime, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has provided cash assistance to 1,350 families in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

As Afghans continue to suffer under the Taliban's atrocious regime, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has provided cash assistance to 1,350 families in Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan. Sayedabad district of Maidan Wardak province who were living under harsh conditions due to Afghanistan's reeling economic crisis, reported Pajhwok news agency.

Citing the provincial Agriculture Department, local media reported that 1,350 families were provided cash assistance against work in the Sayedabad district, and the scheme will continue for 90 days. More than 24.4 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan--an increase from 18.4 million in 2021, said a report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The report states that the Taliban takeover of the country and the resulting cut in international assistance has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis. 70 per cent of the Afghans are unable to provide for their basic needs, SIGAR said in a report to the US Congress.

"Some 70 per cent of households reported being unable to cover basic food and non-food needs, reflecting the impact of the decline in household incomes," according to the study, citing US State Department figures. The report adds that people selling their kidneys as evidence of how dire the situation has become.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. The Taliban dismantled the system to respond to gender-based violence, created new barriers to women accessing health care, blocked women's aid workers from doing their jobs, and attacked women's rights protesters. (ANI)

